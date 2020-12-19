The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the prices of some food items increased in Nigeria in November.

The NBS said this in its ‘Selected Food Price Watch’ data for the month.

The bureau said the average price of one dozen ‘agric’ eggs (medium size) increased from November 2019 to November 2020 by 6.64 per cent, while it increased by 1.42 per cent to N494.72 in November from N487.81 in October 2020.

It said the average price of an ‘agric’ egg medium size (price of one) increased by 8.68 per cent from November 2019 to November 2020.

Also, the price increased between October and November by 2.36 per cent to N44.75 in November 2020 from N43.72 in October 2020.

In a similar manner, the average price of 1kg of tomato also increased year-on-year by 25.86 per cent and month-on-month by 2.77 per cent to N316.16 in November from N307.63 in October.

Also, the average price of 1kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) increased year-on-year by 23.46 per cent and month-on-month by 3.71 per cent to N549.98 in November from N530.32 in October 2020.

Similarly, the average price of 1kg of yam tuber increased year-on-year by 16.26 per cent but decreased month on month by -2.72 per cent to N236.25 in November from N242.87 in October.

Methodology

The NBS said the field work for the data was done by over 700 NBS staff in all states of the federation and supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.

It said the prices were collected across all the 774 local government areas from over 10,000 respondents and ” locations which reflect actual prices households state they actually bought those items.”

The report said the average of all the prices is then reported for each state and the average for the country is the average for the states.