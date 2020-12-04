By Ayo Onikoyi

Miss Prisca Nwaobodo, 25 years old real estate professional from Delta State has emerged the 9th Miss Tourism Nigeria Queen.

The 2020 Miss Tourism Nigeria competition received 1726 entries this year. 100 contestants were shortlisted following a series of elimination rounds leading to the final 35 who were invited to the Queens-Ville.

Prisca beat 15 other grand finalists to clinch the crown. As the winner of the coveted crown, she will represent Nigeria at the next Miss Tourism World as well as an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai, courtesy of Travel Experience.

She also receives an official car as part of her one year reign; a movie role contract courtesy of Screen Goddess Production among many other packages.

Vanguard News Nigeria