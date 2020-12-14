Our Reporter

Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu has said his recent prison experience made him stronger.

The former Abia State governor recalled that three months before his case was concluded in court, the Founder and President of LoveWorld Incorporated (Christ Embassy), Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, had told him he would go to jail.

He said his brief incarceration had made him a better and more focused man.

Kalu spoke on Sunday during his thanksgiving at the Christ Embassy Church in Lagos. The Abia North senator said God used Oyakhilome to prepare him for what eventually happened.

He said although he did not believe he would be jailed, the pastor’s forewarning prepared him mentally and helped him to cope with the incarceration.

Kalu that the October 2019 insight was not the first time the pastor told him correctly what would happen to him.

He said: “In 2011, Pastor Chris told me that I was not going to be a senator that year. I didn’t believe it, but it happened. I won the election, but someone else was awarded the victory with just 192 votes. In 2014, he told me that then candidate Muhammadu Buhari would become President in 2015.”

On his incarceration, he said: “In October 2019, he (Oyakhilome) told me that I would go to prison for six months. I didn’t believe it. I asked: ‘In Nigeria?’ I said it was not possible, but it happened. I went to prison and I’ve come out.”

“I am now a better and more focused man. I thank God for using Pastor Chris to save me. From now, I will always listen to Pastor Chris because I run into problems whenever I disagree with him, but receive favours when I do listen to him.

“If you saw me the day my case was concluded and I was taken to prison, I was prepared mentally. The only thing I said to journalists that day as I came out of court was 2023, here we come.”