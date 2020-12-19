A file photo of the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor the Federal University of Lokoja, Professor Olayemi Akinwumi.

The Governing Council of the Federal University of Lokoja has appointed Professor Olayemi Akinwumi as the third Vice-Chancellor of the tertiary institution.

Chairman of the Council, Senator Chris Adighije, announced this on Friday on the premises of the university in the Kogi State capital.

He explained that the process of the appointment of a new vice-chancellor started in September when the institution declared the position vacant through publication in a national newspaper.

Senator Adighije noted that following the publication, the Council received 81 applications from various parts of the country.

He added that the applications were subjected to due process and a search party was constituted to look for people that were qualified but did not apply, leading to the shortlisting of 20 out of 81 applicants.

The Council chairman stated that the selection board, made up of two external members of the Council and two internal members from the Senate of the institution and himself, met on Thursday and conducted interviews for 14 applicants who appeared before the board.

He said at the end of the interviews that lasted a few hours, the selection board came up with three names according to their scores.

“Professor Olayemi Durotimi Akinwumi, who is currently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University came first, Professor Akintayo Emmanuel Temitope from Ekiti State came second, while Professor Krekere Tawari Fufeye from Bayelsa came third.

“The Council met this morning (Friday) to deliberated on the names and approved the appointment of Professor Olayemi Durotimi as the third Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja to take over from Professor Angella Miri whose tenure has elapsed,” Senator Adighije said.

He described the process of selection as a seamless one and thanked the members of the Council for their patience and perseverance which led to the peaceful conduct of the appointment of the new vice-chancellor.