Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock at the news of the demise of Professor Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC).

President Buhari’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday night by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The President described Professor Odekunle as valued friend and a towering intellectual giant with an impeccable knowledge of his chosen academic field, criminology and in such others as governance and administration.

“His death is very saddening,” said the President. “His lasting contributions as well as his charisma, wit and sense of humor will be sorely missed by all us, his friends and associates. May the Almighty repose his soul.”