An Iraqi anti-government protester was shot dead in east Baghdad by masked gunmen on Tuesday evening, 15 December, according to a security reports.

Salah al-Iraqi was well-known for his active role in the anti-government protests that erupted in Iraq’s capital and the Shia-majority south last year, slamming the government as corrupt, inefficient and beholden to neighbouring Iran.

Iran media network Rudaw, also reported the killing, citing a source who said al-Iraqi was shot by two attackers six times.

Al-Jadida is a few kilometres from Tahrir Square, the epicentre of the protests from where al-Iraqi would broadcast live footage.

Reports have it that he had already been targeted twice before Tuesday’s shooting.

In his last post on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon, al-Iraqi had written: “the innocent die while the cowards rule.

Nearly 600 people have lost their lives in protest-related violence since rallies began in October 2019, including young organisers who were shot dead.

Prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who came to power in May after street pressure forced the previous prime minister to resign, has pledged to protect rallies and arrest those responsible for past violence.

But last week, eight local and international rights groups said they were worried about the lack of accountability for the extrajudicial executions that have taken place this year, targeting individuals for their peaceful expression.

”Failure to bring the perpetrators to justice was perpetuating and further entrenching decades of impunity that have left brave individuals without the most basic protections, the groups said, which included amnesty international and human rights watch (HRW).

Like this: Like Loading...