Our Reporter

A management consulting firm, PROSELL, said it has re-positioned to enable it to focus more effectively on its core competence area of organisational performance enhancement.

Its acting Chief Executive Officer, Fabian Emenyonu, said the re-positioning exercise is aimed at giving the firm more time to avail organisations of its wealth of experience and very unique concepts in attitude transformation and organisational performance turnaround and advancement, especially as the world pivots inexorably towards a new normal.

As he said, one of the company’s major strategic thrusts, going forward, will be to work with corporate leaders, using its novel TRACS concept, to create new thinking and pathways by which they could consistently increase the performance of their managers, work-teams, departments and even their entire organisations, without any corresponding increase in resource inputs. He believes that the TRACS concept is bound to completely transform work-place attitudes, relationships and performance in virtually all sectors, across many countries in Africa.

In furtherance of this new vision, the firm has also changed its pay-off line to, ‘We Take You Further.’