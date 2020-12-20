Wife of Osun state governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola on Saturday admonished parents and guardians in the state to protect their children adequately from COVID-19 as the country the second wave of the pandemic hit the country.

Oyetola speaking during the year 2020 end of the year children’s party at the Government House Lawn, Oke-Fia, Osogbo urged residents to resume the use of facemask in public places at all times to ensure the total defeat of the pandemic.

She added that the rate at which the second wave of the pandemic is spreading in the country demands that Nigerians adhere strictly to all the COVID-19 precautionary measures and parents should take measures seriously to protect their wards, especially during the yuletide season.

“We thought we had finally defeated COVID-19 but, unfortunately, the pandemic is now resurging in the country. We must adhere to all safety protocols. Facemasks must be worn in public places at all times, keep social distancing and I believe God will heal our land.

“The challenge of the moment demands that we should show more love to one another and parents and guidances should prevent their children from COVID-19 by adhering to all safety protocols.

“I thank our mothers for the extra-ordinary job they are doing in ensuring the safety and welfare of the children. The job has been made more hectic with the lockdown in the first wave of the pandemic. Let us continue to intensify the care and training of our children. We must ensure we properly supervise their academic activities when they are home.

“To the children, I urge all of you to be of good behaviour. Shun every form of vices and behaviour that is criminal. I urge you to concentrate on your learning, be it online or in-person,” she added.

Vanguard News Nigeria