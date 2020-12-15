As a fallout to the protest embarked on by workers of the Edo City Transport Service (ECTS), some military operatives were on Tuesday seen in the premises of the transport company, apparently there to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that stern-looking soldiers were positioned in different parts of the establishment.

Several buses of the transport company were parked inside the premises while the gate was under lock and key, with some workers seen loitering around the area.

Workers of the transport company, that operates both intra and inter-city services, on Monday alleged that the management of the company was not appropriately remitting their contributory pension fund since 2017 and they were being owed salaries.

But Edugie Agbonlahor, the managing director of the company, said the workers’ claims were baseless, adding that some of them were trying to run their transport lines within the company and she kicked against it vehemently.

Mrs Agbonlahor said she decided to put them on suspension to enable the management to carry out their investigations.

She said it was also out of place for the staff to be protesting for two months’ salary arrears when the state government paid them for five months without working during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

There were no comments from the company as to why soldiers had taken over the premises.

Efforts to speak with Mrs Agbonlahor were unsuccessful as she did not answer calls on her phone.

Meanwhile, the ongoing protests by workers of ECTS continued on Tuesday as their services were not available for commuters, especially school pupils and students, to use.

The non-availability of the buses on roads made the transportation difficult in the metropolis as passengers jostled for other public buses to get to their destinations.

Some commuters complained that they are now compelled to use the regular commercial transport services, which costs almost twice that of ECTS.

For instance, Joan Esse, a trader in Oba Market around Ring Road, Benin City, said she paid N100 as fare on a commercial bus as against N50 if it was ECTS for the same distance.

Several school children were also seen trekking long distances due to the absence of ECTS buses on major roads.