Following the payment of only half salaries to workers in the Plateau State civil service as well the delayed payment of arrears and non-implementation of the minimum wage, a protest is currently going on in the state.

The Street Journal gathered that the federal road from Riyom leading to Jos, the state capital has been blocked by the angry civil servants protesting the governor’s neglect towards them.

Pictures gotten from the scene of the protest showed the civil servants bearing various sizes of placards with inscriptions like:

“Local Government workers are demanding for justice over half salaries.”

“Local Government workers have been placed on half salaries nine years in Plateau state.”

“Lalong is killing our families with half salaries.”

It is important to note that when the governor came on board in 2015, he said his major priority was going to be on the payment of salaries and pensions to make life easier for Plateau people.

Immediately he assumed office, civil servants heaved a sigh of relieve as their salaries were been paid as early as the 25th of every month, hence Lalong was given the name “GOVERNOR ALERT”. This new name, however, may soon change after today’s protest, especially from the local government workers.

A definite reason for the half payment and non-implementation of the minimum wage has not been given, however, it is believed that the economic downturn due to the global coronavirus pandemic, as well as Nigeria falling into the worst recession since 1983, could be contributing factors.

When The Street Journal placed a call to the state Commissioner of Information, Hon. Dan Manjang, to throw more light on the issue, he neither picked nor returned them.

Photos and video from the scene:

Like this: Like Loading...