Senate Chambers

The Senate has asked the Federal Government to provide enough funds to procure COVID-19 vaccines for Nigerians.

The request follows a point of order raised by the Chairman Senate committee on health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe.

The Senate on Thursday also resolved that its committee on health should meet with the Ministers of Health and Finance, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 as well as the NCDC and NAFDAC to discuss modalities to procure the vaccine.

In a similar vein, the Senate has declared as urgent, the need to deal with the outbreak of a strange ailment said to be Yellow Fever, ravaging Epeilo-Otukpa and Itabono-Owukpa communities in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Senator Abba Moro drew the attention of the Upper Chamber to the emerging medical issue after which the Senate on Wednesday resolved to: