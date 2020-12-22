Decomposing bodies found in Zangon Kataf



Leaders of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) have called on the Federal Government to end the security challenges bedevelling the country.

At the 40th day prayer for the former governor of Kaduna State and PRP Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, yesterday, the leaders urged President Muhammadu Buhari to defend Nigerians and the country’s territorial integrity from Boko Haram and other bandits.

The interim chairman of PRP, Professor Sule Bello, told journalists at Musa’s residence after the prayer that the party would continue to promote and protect the interest of Nigerians in accordance with the legacy left behind by the late icon.

“We are continuing with preparations to realign and reposition the party, from the wards to the national level, for the greater tasks ahead,” he said.



FOLLOWING the latest attack by bandits on Zango Kataf Council of Kaduna State, three decomposing bodies were recovered in the council yesterday, just as the officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) visited several displaced people at the troubled zone.

The Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said according to latest operational feedback from the military to the Kaduna State Government, three more corpses were recovered during clearance operations at Ungwan Jatau Boto and Ungwan Gimba areas.

The decomposing bodies, he said, were “estimated to have been dead for three or more days and are of citizens from the sides involved in the recent violent attacks.”

Aruwan added: “Security agencies have been informed for appropriate action. The government will disclose the identities of the decomposing bodies once they are identified.”

Besides, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Abubakar Hassan, alongside officials of the agency, visited displaced citizens at Zonkwa in Zangon Kataf and Ungwan Idi in Kauru Council.

The visit was for assessment and provision of relief materials to displaced citizens, in compliance with Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s directives.

SEMA was also said to have drawn the government’s attention to the swelling number of displaced citizens following the killings in the two councils.

Aruwan assured the citizens that the state government would continue to work assiduously for peace and security in the state.

