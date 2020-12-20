The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed four senior police officers for misconduct and acts unbecoming of public officers.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by the PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, in Lagos.

Mr Ani said that the PSC took the decisions at the 10th Plenary Meeting presided by its chairperson, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police on Friday.

“A Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) was dismissed for discreditable conduct, dishonesty and acts unbecoming of a public officer.

“A Superintendent of Police (SP) was also dismissed for conspiring with four others to vandalise a transformer and stealing. The commission has also directed that the officer should be prosecuted.

“The two other dismissed officers included a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP )and an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP),” he said.

Mr Ani said that the DSP led a team that intercepted three Mercedes Benz trucks conveying about 300,000 live cartridges believed to have been smuggled across the border from Benin Republic.

“The team was said to have impounded the trucks at base for three days but made no entries nor a situation report on the arrest.

“The DSP rather raised a fake letter purportedly to escort the vehicles and suspects to Federal SARS Lagos with the dubious intention of ensuring their unlawful release.

“Luck, however, ran out of the team when it was intercepted at a military checkpoint where soldiers on duty insisted on verifying the contents of the trucks. The DSP and his team were said to have abandoned the trucks and fled,” he said.

Mr Ani said that the ASP was dismissed for action prejudicial to the security of the state; sabotage; dishonesty and acts unbecoming of a public officer.

He said that the PSC had also during the meeting approved the promotion of four Assistant Inspectors General of Police to the substantive rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police.

(NAN)