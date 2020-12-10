Moses Emorinken, Abuja

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), on Thursday, announced the suspension of the walk-in verification of Pensioners at its Head Quarter and state liaison offices from December 15, 2020, till January 19, 2021, for all pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

It noted that the suspension will affect pensioners under the Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD), the Police Pensions Department (PPD), and the Customs, Immigration, Prisons Pension Department (CIPPD) and Parastatal Pension Department (PaPD).

The management of PTAD made this known through a statement in Abuja.

“We wish to assure all pensioners that have requested for the Walk-in Verification that they will be contacted and scheduled for the exercise.

“For pensioners with urgent complaints, please send your complaints to [email protected], [email protected] or you can upload your complaints on PTAD website complaint link on www.ptad.gov.ng.”