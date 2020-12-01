By Bolaji Ogundele and Moses Emorinken, Abuja

The second stream of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) will take off from Thursday, according to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic.

PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha stated this on Monday during the task force’s media briefing in Abuja.

Mustapha also added that the date for the second stream’s camping was picked following the end of the camp training for the first stream corps members, adding that the third stream would be called to camp in January.

The PTF also announced the decision to push the take-off date for the National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, to sometime in early 2021 when the measures to minimise spread of COVID-19 in the sports camp would have been put in place.

The PTF also yesterday expressed worried over a possible spike in new cases of infections, especially as the festive period fast approaches. It, therefore, urged citizens to restrict mass travels and activities during such periods.