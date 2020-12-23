Dj Neptune’s ‘Nobody’ featuring Afro-pop star, Joe Boy and Banku Music grandee, Mr Eazy, is the most streamed song in Nigeria in 2020.

‘Nobody’ was released as a single on March 5, and it is the second single from DJ Neptune’s forthcoming second studio album ‘Greatness II: The Sounds Of Neptune’. Magic Sticks produced it.

Turntablecharts on Monday released a list of the top 50 songs in Nigeria alongside the maiden edition of TurnTable Magazine. The Top 50 is a combination of all-genre freemium streaming, radio airplay and TV airplay in Nigeria. The list comprises of songs across major music genres and top categories.

Meanwhile, Simi and Davido emerged the Top Female and Male Nigerian artiste of 2020 respectively.

Below is the top 20 of the top 50 categories.

S/N Category Artiste Track 1. Top Song Dj Neptune featuring Mr. Eazi & Joeboy Nobody 2. Top Artiste Davido 3. Top Radio Song Dj Neptune featuring Mr. Eazi & Joeboy Nobody 4. Top Radio Artiste Burna Boy 5. Top TV Song Simi Duduke 6. Top TV Artiste Davido 7. Top Streaming Song Omah Lay Bad Influence 8. Top Streaming Artiste Davido 9. Top Triller Song Mayorkun Geng 10. Top Triller Artiste Mayorkun 11. Top YouTube Song Simi Duduke 12. Top YouTube Artiste Davido 13. Top Audiomack Song Omah Lay Bad Influence 14. Top Audiomack Artiste Davido 15. Top Boomplay Song Omah Lay Bad Influence 16. Top Boomplay Artiste Fireboy DML 17. Top Apple Music Song Omah Lay Bad Influence 18. Top Shazam Song Omah Lay Bad Influence 19. Top Female Artiste Simi 20. Top Male Artiste Davido