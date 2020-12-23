Dj Neptune’s ‘Nobody’ featuring Afro-pop star, Joe Boy and Banku Music grandee, Mr Eazy, is the most streamed song in Nigeria in 2020.
‘Nobody’ was released as a single on March 5, and it is the second single from DJ Neptune’s forthcoming second studio album ‘Greatness II: The Sounds Of Neptune’. Magic Sticks produced it.
Turntablecharts on Monday released a list of the top 50 songs in Nigeria alongside the maiden edition of TurnTable Magazine. The Top 50 is a combination of all-genre freemium streaming, radio airplay and TV airplay in Nigeria. The list comprises of songs across major music genres and top categories.
Meanwhile, Simi and Davido emerged the Top Female and Male Nigerian artiste of 2020 respectively.
Below is the top 20 of the top 50 categories.
|S/N
|Category
|Artiste
|Track
|1.
|Top Song
|Dj Neptune featuring Mr. Eazi & Joeboy
|Nobody
|2.
|Top Artiste
|Davido
|3.
|Top Radio Song
|Dj Neptune featuring Mr. Eazi & Joeboy
|Nobody
|4.
|Top Radio Artiste
|Burna Boy
|5.
|Top TV Song
|Simi
|Duduke
|6.
|Top TV Artiste
|Davido
|7.
|Top Streaming Song
|Omah Lay
|Bad Influence
|8.
|Top Streaming Artiste
|Davido
|9.
|Top Triller Song
|Mayorkun
|Geng
|10.
|Top Triller Artiste
|Mayorkun
|11.
|Top YouTube Song
|Simi
|Duduke
|12.
|Top YouTube Artiste
|Davido
|13.
|Top Audiomack Song
|Omah Lay
|Bad Influence
|14.
|Top Audiomack Artiste
|Davido
|15.
|Top Boomplay Song
|Omah Lay
|Bad Influence
|16.
|Top Boomplay Artiste
|Fireboy DML
|17.
|Top Apple Music Song
|Omah Lay
|Bad Influence
|18.
|Top Shazam Song
|Omah Lay
|Bad Influence
|19.
|Top Female Artiste
|Simi
|20.
|Top Male Artiste
|Davido
