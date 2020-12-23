Daily News

#PTMusic: Dj Neptune’s ‘Nobody’ is Nigeria’s No.1 song this year

Dj Neptune’s ‘Nobody’ featuring Afro-pop star, Joe Boy and Banku Music grandee, Mr Eazy, is the most streamed song in Nigeria in 2020.

‘Nobody’ was released as a single on March 5, and it is the second single from DJ Neptune’s forthcoming second studio album ‘Greatness II: The Sounds Of Neptune’. Magic Sticks produced it.

Turntablecharts on Monday released a list of the top 50 songs in Nigeria alongside the maiden edition of TurnTable Magazine. The Top 50 is a combination of all-genre freemium streaming, radio airplay and TV airplay in Nigeria. The list comprises of songs across major music genres and top categories.

Meanwhile, Simi and Davido emerged the Top Female and Male Nigerian artiste of 2020 respectively.

Below is the top 20 of the top 50 categories.

S/N Category Artiste Track
1.       Top Song Dj Neptune featuring Mr. Eazi & Joeboy     Nobody
2.       Top Artiste Davido
3.       Top Radio Song Dj Neptune featuring Mr. Eazi & Joeboy   Nobody
4.       Top Radio Artiste Burna Boy
5.       Top TV Song Simi Duduke
6.       Top TV Artiste Davido
7.       Top Streaming Song Omah Lay   Bad Influence
8.       Top Streaming Artiste Davido  
9.       Top Triller Song Mayorkun Geng
10.   Top Triller Artiste Mayorkun
11.   Top YouTube Song Simi Duduke
12.   Top YouTube Artiste Davido
13.   Top Audiomack Song Omah Lay    Bad Influence
14.   Top Audiomack Artiste Davido
15.   Top Boomplay Song Omah Lay   Bad Influence
16.   Top Boomplay Artiste Fireboy DML  
17.   Top Apple Music Song Omah Lay Bad Influence
18.   Top Shazam Song Omah Lay Bad Influence
19.   Top Female Artiste Simi   
20.   Top Male Artiste Davido

