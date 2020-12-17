Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that he would take the country’s state-developed Coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible.

The 68-year-old explained that his age is beyond the range currently advisable for those taking the vaccine introduced only a few months ago, in August.

Mr Putin expressed confidence in the vaccine, Sputnik V, saying it has so far proven itself safe and effective, according to comments during his annual press conference.

Mr Putin said he was optimistic about British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca’s plans to combine its vaccine with Sputnik V, to create a more effective product.

(dpa/NAN)