Our Reporter

No fewer than 250 women were empowered last week by Queen Moremi Ajasoro (QMA) initiative led by the Moremi Global Ambassador, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi at Enuwa Palace, Ile-Ife in Osun State.

The beneficiaries received empowerment grants courtesy former Ogun First Lady, Olufunso Amosun.

Amosun, who is Yeye Moremi of Ife, carried out the humanitarian gesture as part of activities to commemorate the fifth coronation anniversary of Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Chairman of the fifth coronation anniversary planning committee, Hon. Sola Lawal, paid tribute to the Ooni and thanked Amosun for her magnanimity in making Ife women happy and helping to cushion the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on their businesses.

He also showered praises on Ademiluyi for her relentless efforts in putting Ile-Ife on the global map through various initiatives over the years, including female empowerment programme as well as the crusade against rape, human trafficking and gender based violence.

Ademiluyi, while unveiling the Yeye Moremi Olufunso Amosun Grant for 2020, showered encomiums on Ooni for his continuous support to the QMA Initiative over the years.

She also expressed gratitude to Amosun for her consistent support to the Moremi family.

She equally thanked the people of Ile-Ife for their love and support to the various activities of the QMA initiative, while assuring them that the grant is just a tip of the iceberg as plans are afoot to establish a Queen Moremi Microfinance Bank, to cater for the business needs of women.

According to her, the move is feasible as studies have shown that women are better at payment of debts and are more committed to honoring financial commitments.

The first set of awardees were 10 surviving victims of human trafficking from Lebanon and Oman, led by their chaperon, Mrs. Ann Okeleke of the Rebirth Hub Africa, an international organisation committed to the campaign against human trafficking and rehabilitation of its victims.

The organisation is led by Ms Omotola Fawunmi, an indigene of Osun based in the USA.

The awardees shared their bitter experiences as slaves and were full of thanks and praises to the Ooni, Amosun and Ademiluyi for the opportunity given to them to start lives afresh and be reintegrated back to the society.

60 Ile-Ife market women and 10 shortlisted Ile-Ife young female entrepreneurs with feasible and already verified business proposals also received granted.

45 palace female junior workers also expressed delight for the gesture through the QMA Initiative.

However, the icing on the cake was the empowerment of 80 members of the Queen Moremi Ajasoro indigenous family, called the Yekeres, led by the Owa Yekere, Chief Oluwagbemileke Obisanya, who was full of thanks and praises to the benefactors.