Williams Uchemba (left) and Folarin Falana at the premiere of Qualm’s Money in Lekki, Lagos

One of the highly anticipated Nollywood movies on 2020, Quam’s Money, recently premiered simultaneous in four Nigerian cities; Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan. The Lagos premiere was held at Filmhouse cinemas IMAX, Lekki Lagos, Genesis Cinemas, Ceddi Abuja, Filmhouse cinemas, Port Harcourt and Filmhouse cinemas, Dugbe Ibadan.

With the theme, Shine shine! Bling and Glitters, the event witnessed impressive turnout of Nollywood stars, celebrities, and influencers, who had the opportunity of seeing the movie for the first time.

Notbale among guests at the Lagos screening are Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, Nse Ikpe Etim, Toni Tones, Williams Uchemba and Michelle Dede. Others include Toyin Abraham, Twyse, Lax and others.

Produced by Inkblot Productions, Filmone Entertainment and House 21, Quam’s Money tells the story of Quam Omole (played by Falz), a security guard-turned-millionaire. Quam whose greed and lust for Ikpe made him lose N500 million in a fraudulent business deal, does everything to get his money back and meets new friends and foes on his adventure.

Quam’s Money stars Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, Nse Ikpe Etim, Toni Tones, Williams Uchemba, Michelle Dede, Buchi Ojieh, Karibi Fubara, Jemima Osunde and Blossom Chukwujekwu.

Speaking on the movie, CEO, FilmOne Moses Babatope, said, “This is our eighth magical project with Inkblot and we’re very happy to collaborate with Falz and House 21. Falz is a revelation in this film and his performance will delight audiences. This is our fourth time working with the talented Kayode, he did an amazing job.”

On his part, Falz, said, “I’m excited to bring ‘Quam’ back to life for this new adventure. I loved the amazing chemistry with Kayode and my fellow actors on set, and I hope the audience enjoys the final result of the love and dedication we put into making this movie. This is the first of many film projects to come from House 21.”

When asked about his role, William simply said, “Quam’s Money wasn’t my regular role of being funny in movies, even though there is a little bit of it but this new role gave me an opportunity to showcase different angles of my craft which is what most actors look forward to”

The movie, written by Chinaza Onuzo (New Money), directed by Kayode Kasum (Sugar Rush), debuted at the cinemas on December 11, 2020.

