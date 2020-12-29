Rapper Lil Pump Banned From Airline After Refusing To Use Mask

Lil Pump has been banned from flying with a US airline after refusing to wear a face mask during a flight, according to TMZ.

The rapper, 20, was on a JetBlue flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles on Saturday when he reportedly “became verbally abusive” to members of the cabin crew and took off his face mask before refusing to put it back on when asked.

JetBlue allegedly called into LAX Airport to tell them to have police on standby but Lil Pump was not arrested when the flight landed.

The site claims that Lil Pump refused to comply with JetBlue’s mask policy, and later said he was sneezing and coughing into a blanket without his mask.

He’s later said to have complied and worn his mask, but when the flight landed he criticised the airline on social media.

In a now-deleted Instagram video, Lil Pump said:

F**k JetBlue. F**k everyone that’s working there! All 2020, 2021, I ain’t wearing no mask. I ain’t gotta wear no f**king mask, bitch, corona’s fake.

JetBlue’s policy requires all passengers aged two and older to wear a face-covering throughout the flight.

A JetBlue representative according to the Mirror said that Lil Pump “became verbally abusive with crew members after being asked multiple times and refusing to comply with JetBlue’s face covering policy,” which resulted in law enforcement involvement.

The representative added: