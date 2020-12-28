Editorial

President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the re-opening of the four major land borders in the North-West, South- South and South-West penultimate week stirred mixed feelings. While some consider the economic value, others, especially the health experts, are skeptical of the health implication in an era most countries are closing their borders due to a second wave of a more deadly strain of the coronavirus that has far more dire health complications around the world.

The land borders were closed in August 2019 in what many viewed as a unilateral economic decision against 15 other ECOWAS countries, that goes against the trade and free movement treaties that Nigeria was part of their initiation and signatory to. It was considered an economic ‘bullying’ by Nigeria as other African nations were restricted from coming into Nigeria for economic activities.

However, the Federal Government believed at the time that the closure of the borders would put an end to smuggling that had been going on across the borders for long. Of particular worry was the smuggling of frozen poultry, rice and secondhand clothes, especially from the Seme/Benin end of the South West border. In addition to the food items, it was discovered that petroleum products were being smuggled to other countries too.

While we support certain economic decisions in the national interest, including border closure, at least as an interim measure, prolonged border closure to control smuggling of contraband is symptomatic of a systemic failure of state agencies that are paid to enforce laws at those borders. It is almost a concession of the inability of the multiple agencies that ought to man the borders in the first place.

Even though the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, that made the announcement insisted that the ban on certain products stands, it remains to be seen how the opening of the borders can present a different socio-economic outcome. The presidential committee set up to review the closure might have recommended the reopening, but lessons from the closure in the first place remain to be seen.

Apart from the socio-economic and political problems created by the border closure, the damage, to some extent, would continue to haunt the Nigerian economy and relationship with the sub-region. A country like Ghana, for instance, felt bad about the closure as Nigeria’s closest trading partner in the region, and this has stirred a certain level of subtle and overt attacks on the diplomatic buildings and harassment of Nigerian citizens doing legitimate businesses in Ghana.

The border closure again created a sense of economic protectionism as Dangote and Bua industries were given some waivers in what people described as inequitable treatment of citizens who equally ought to be considered as doing their legitimate businesses across the borders. Economic injustice has multiple side effects which ultimately takes a toll on the nation’s economy.

One of the reasons adduced for the reopening of the borders was that of food security. As important as food is to sustenance, this reason again falls flat on the face of economic strategy. Nigeria ought to look inward for food security. In the last few years, agricultural productivity across the country has been affected by the attacks on farmers by herdsmen, bandits, Boko Haram and kidnappers who have succeeded, at least to some extent, in scaring away, through arson, murder, and abductions of farmers, and at some points in some states farmers are held to pay ransom before they can harvest their produce.

We would have expected that our security agencies would have been encouraged to better secure the country while the government provide better amenities and possibly agricultural loans to farmers to boost food production, instead of the government looking forward again to food importation.

Re-opening borders at this time that countries are seriously checking influx of people somewhat projects Nigeria as not conscious of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that has almost left the world in socio-economic chaos. Jubilating over the decreased smuggling of petroleum products falls flat on the face of reason if no efforts have been made by the country to retrain, re-equip and provide the infrastructure that can help change the existing conditions.

As the most populous nation in Africa, Nigeria ought to be more prepared to use its available material and human capital to the benefit of its people and to maximise the value of regional co-operation at a time countries in the region are struggling to even try a common currency to boost the regional economic base.

The point is; border reopening in a pandemic era cannot be a solution to recession. On the contrary, multilateral co-operation always yields better results than some ill-informed unilateralism. As a leader in the region and in fact Africa, certain economic decisions, even though appearing attractive on paper in the short run, can have long lasting economic impact in the long run.

While we do not underrate the capacity of the presidential committee, we would have suggested some input from economists and diplomats ab initio. This would have prevented the very bad blood stirred in most African countries against Nigeria and its citizens over the more than a year border closer.

Closing of a country’s border is often not an end in itself and must be employed with utmost discretion. The idea of reopening the borders at this time almost looks like cutting the nose to spite the face. With the new strain of the COVID-19 virus, the danger is huge and the citizens that the government thinks it is protecting might just be struggling between life and death in a country with a very weak health sector.

We just hope that the nation can take better actions to sincerely man its borders such that lives can be saved instead of being lost.?