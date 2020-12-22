After test-running the 8.25mw solar hybrid power plant project in the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi for 137 days, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has inaugurated the project to boost learning and research in the institute, reports JOHN OFIKHENUA

It was a carnival of a sort when the Rural Electrification Agency (REA ) team arrived the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), Benue State, for the commissioning of the 8.25mw solar hybrid power plant project. While some of the elated state dignitaries said it has pushed darkness on the campus to history, others noted that it has brought unprecedented 24 hours daily electricity supply to the 13,000 staff and students of the university community.

Present at the event were the Managing Director of the agency, Dr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad; Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Senator Gabriel Suswan; Vice-Chancellor, Prof Richard Kimbir; Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund, Dr. Sanusi Ohiare; Nigerian Electrification Project (NEP), Head, Project Management Unit, Anita Otubu; Tor TiVo, HRM, James Ayatse; among others.

The project is under the Energizing Education Programme (EEP) of the REA initiatives. Ahmad on his own told the surging crowd at the university that the agency is implementing the initiative on behalf of Federal Government. The EEP, he said, “was designed to develop off-grid hybrid captive power solutions for the generation and provision of clean and sustainable power supply to 37 federal universities and 7 university teaching hospitals across the country. The programme was also targeted at rehabilitating existing electricity distribution infrastructure, providing designated street lighting for illumination and safety across campuses, as well as provision of a world-class renewables Workshop Training Center for each of the beneficiary institutions.”

He explained that under the Phase 1 of the EEP, 9 Federal Universities were selected from the six (6) geo-political zones in Nigeria, with the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi being the selection for the North Central Zone. Furthermore, according to hi, the Programme implementation was designed to incorporate gender mainstreaming through the Female STEM Internship Programme. The STEM Programme, from his explanation, was targeted at training 20 female students per university on the various components in the Engineering, Procurement and Construction chain of power plant deployment.

Continuing, he said so far, two power plants have been commissioned under the EEP i.e. the 2.8MW captive solar hybrid power project at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State, on the 2nd of August 2019 and the 7.1MW captive solar hybrid project at Bayero University, Kano State on the 3rd of September 2019. Thus, this will be the third EEP Phase 1 site to be commissioned, with two others scheduled for commissioning in the coming weeks, he said.

The FUAM Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Richard Kimbi had in his welcome address described the project as “consisting of a renewable energy workshop/training and solar-powered streetlights.” He noted that the institution, with a population of about 13,000 students and staff, is situated in the heart of the capital city. It has several faculties and research centres that are to benefit from the solar project.

Speaking specifically on the FUAM project, the REA boss said “suffice to state that the project we are here to commission today has undergone the standard processes of design, construction and test-run. As part of the trial phase, the university has received power from the plant for a total of 137 days and is therefore fully set for an operation to deliver reliable power to the staff and students of this noble institution. The reliability of the power will not only drive conducive learning but also boost research and development. This, we believe is contributory towards the achievement of the goals set for the growth of Nigeria’s education sector under this administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

“Furthermore, the Workshop Training Centre was designed to train students and staff of FUAM on the theory and practice of renewable energy, towards the greater outcome of increasing the total number of Nigerians with standard knowledge of clean energy solutions as we move towards an off-grid renewable energy revolution in Nigeria’s power sector.”

He congratulated the 20 Female STEM students of FUAM who successfully finished their internship program that ran through the construction phase of the project. Commenting on their internship, he said, the young and intelligent women showed remarkable resilience and passion for practical knowledge. Ahmad submitted that “It is my belief that as they graduate today, they will serve as beacons that will contribute to the advancement of the power sector in Nigeria.”

He recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant public health challenges stalled the completion of some minor components of the project as it restricted activities and movement of persons across the country for what seemed like months unending. Despite the pandemic, REA remained resilient towards ensuring that it kept to its mandate of delivering sustainable power and creating the platform for more jobs and knowledge transfer. Cheerfully, he said: “Hence, we are here today for this ground-breaking commissioning being an indicator for resilience, hard work and dedication on the part of all who in one way or the other contributed to the successful delivery of this project.”

While the Nigerian Electrification Project (NEP), Head Project Management Unit, Anita Otubu, recalled that the Federal Ministry of Environment facilitated the Sovereign Green Bond in a bid to promote clean energy initiatives, Ahmad revealed that moving forward, the REA has secured funding from the World Bank and African Development Bank towards the implementation of Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the EEP respectively. These phases, according to him, will see to the design and construction of captive hybrid power plants across a total of 15 federal universities and two Teaching Hospitals and they will be implemented under the NEP.

Charging the university community on the sustainability of the project, he told the management and students that the project is now theirs.

Furthermore, he maintained that “This 8.25MW solar hybrid power project and its ultra-modern training facility are now yours, and I urge you to ensure it is sustained and used optimally, ensuring that energy efficiency in the use of power is held as a core principle while utilizing the infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Suswan told the gathering that the project will give the university 24 hours daily electricity supply. He described the EEP as a Programme which is an initiative of the Federal Government has provided a most veritable and robust platform for National Assembly to engage and collaborate with the executive in advancing the shared interests of providing efficient, competitive, and sustainable electricity to unserved and underserved people in Nigeria.

Suswan pledged the desired legislative support for the project. He said the 9th National Assembly is excited to align itself with this project and is committed to continuing to provide any and every necessary support to ensure that the resources, enabling environment, and oversight is available to provide efficient, sustainable, and competitive electricity to unserved and underserved areas in Nigeria.

The elated Benue State Governor, Sam Ortom this thoughtful project aligns with the Rural Electrification Agency’s mandate and Federal Government’s Next Level agenda to provide electricity access to rural communities, economic hubs, educational institutions and teaching hospitals as well as the entire unreached and underserved areas of the country.

He said: “I am most humbled that such a laudable project was deployed in Benue State at this time, to provide a conducive and safe learning environment for the thousands of young people who are currently undergoing academic training, preparatory to taking over various sectors of society, towards the growth and development of the state.”

However, he stressed that the benefits of clean, safe and reliable electricity will improve the quality of research, technical capacity, and improve the productivity of the entire management, staff and students of the institution. Ortom said: “Thus, the days of unreliable power supply within the university has come to an end and the students can heave a sigh of relief knowing that their campus environment is illuminated and that they can increase their study time as they prepare for the real world.”