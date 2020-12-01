By John Ofikhenua, Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS ) on Tuesday said the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for the first half of 2020 was -2.18 percent year on year.

According to the bureau, in the first quarter 2020, Nigeria’s real GDP at basic prices grew by 1.87 per cent but declined in the second quarter by -6.10 percent on a year on year basis.

The report titled “Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report (Expenditure and Income Approach) (Q1 – Q4 2019 & Q1 – Q2 2020)”, said “This brought real GDP growth rate for the first half of 2020 to -2.18 percent year on year.”

It said compared 2019, the growth rate in the Q2 2020 was 8.2 percent points lower than Q2 2019, noting that the growth rate for this first half of 2020 was 4.28 per cent points lower than in 2019.

The NBS said that National Disposable Income grew by 2.55 per cent and 0.66 per cent in First Quarter and Second Quarter of 2020 respectively , an average of 1.60 per cent in the six months.

National Disposable income means current personal income, minus personal taxes of the nation.

The report said said Household Consumption Expenditure in Q1 and Q2 2020 grew by –4.03 per cent and –0.08 per cent.

According the NBS, National Disposable Income in Q1 and Q2 2020 grew by 2.55 per cent and 0.66 per cent respectively, in real by –0.34 per cent compared to 7.4 per cent growth in the first half of 2019.

The NBS said Compensation of Employees recorded positive real growth rate of 6.7 per cent in Q1 but contracted second quarter by –6.10 per cent on a year on year basis.

Government Consumption Expenditure, said NBS, recorded growth rates of 6.8 percent.

