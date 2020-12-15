Our Reporter

Realtypros Investment Global Limited, Nigeria’s leading real estate development, and property brokerage company, on Friday, December 11th, 2020 officially launched her affordable residential housing project named Katopp Apartments and Terraces in Abijo, Lekki.

The launch featured a grand groundbreaking ceremony attended by several notable real estate personalities comprising property developers, high – end property realtors, and investors alike.

Katopp Apartment and Terraces features a series of 2-bedroom apartments and 3-bedroom luxury terraces developed inside the renowned Flourish Gate Gardens Estate in Abijo, Lekki.

Both properties are ingeniously designed to maximize comfort while providing the highest value for money to residents and investors.

The MD/CEO of Realtypros Investment Global Limited, Engineer Obinna Azonobi in his opening remark stated that with the construction of Katopp Apartments and Terraces, the company hopes to provide affordable and comfortable houses for Nigerian families as well as contribute its quota to solving the problem of housing deficit in Nigeria, adding that the affordability and high quality is a guiding principle for the organization.

The ceremony held inside Flourish Gate Gardens, Abijo also doubled as an award ceremony that saw several realtors’ efforts and contributions to the company through the year duly rewarded with gift items like Air conditioners, LED TVs, and several automobiles. Amongst the winners were Miss Nwakanma Chinyere Anne, Mr Okechukwu Okagbue, and Mr. Chris Azonobi who took home a Toyota Camry 2010 model, Toyota forerunner, and Lexus RX Jeep respectively.

According to Engineer Azonobi, Realtypros IGL is committed to ensuring all partner realtors and sales consultants are duly rewarded for their commitment to the Realtypros brand. He stated, “The year 2020 came with many challenges, COVID amongst others, but while all these happened some extraordinary persons recognized hidden opportunities within the challenges and strived hard to close deals, we are happy to reward them with these gifts and to let all know that hard work and dedication pay at the end”.