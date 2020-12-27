A Nigerian woman, who checked into a hotel in Lagos, said she got a shocking WhatsApp message from the hotel receptionist asking if he could come to her room to perform oral sex on her.

“Yesterday, I lodged at @oakspring_hotel and my friend Monica came to stay over with me. Sometime around midnight, I got this strange WhatsApp message from a number. Turns out it’s from the receptionist who checked me in,” the woman, Ekemini, said on Twitter, Sunday.

Oakspring Hotel & Suites is a four-star hotel in Gbagada, Lagos.

Ms Ekemini posted a photo on Twitter showing the shocking message from the receptionist identified as Fred Boakye.

A room at Oakspring Hotel Luxury Suites, Lagos

“I hope this doesn’t come as rude. But I love to eat your p***y out anytime any day Ma’am,” the receptionist said.

“I’m just downstairs,” he added.

When the guest inquired to know who he was, Mr Boakye directed her to dial the hotel intercom number 105, apparently the hotel reception.

The receptionist later apologised to the guest for the intrusion and the vulgarity. “The hotel can refund you your money from my pay if at all you find this offensive, Ma,” he added. “I can tender my resignation.”

Ms Ekemini said she was “paranoid” and could not sleep throughout the night.

“This is someone who has access to all the rooms in the hotel. What if I was alone? My friend went down to confront him about the message and he deleted it,” she said on Twitter.

Oakspring Hotel Luxury Suites, Lagos

An official of the hotel, who simply gave her name as Eniola, told PREMIUM TIMES, Sunday, “I believe the management has spoken to the customer in question, action has not been taken yet on the matter”.

The receptionist, who sent the lewd message, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking his comment.