By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

OYO State Police Command has expressed concern over jungle justice which has been on the increase in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, after the recent #EndSARS protests across the country.

Vanguard observed that after the violent attacks on policemen which have drastically reduced the morale of the security men, there is hardly a week that someone or more will not be lynched by irate mob in different parts of the city.

Places where jungle justice is rampant are Ososami, Odo Ona, Iwo road, Molete, Onibuore along Olodo road, Agodi, and other parts of the city.

Vanguard checks also revealed that mobs usually attack their victims for suspected cases of theft, robbery, kidnapping and burglary.

Yesterday, no fewer than four people were lynched in different parts of Ibadan at Asas, Molete and Oke Ado areas of the city around 9am.

The fifth person could have been killed if not for the timely intervention of officials of the Amotekun Corp in the state.

Expressing worry over the spate of attacks, the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, who condemned the recurrence of jungle justice described it as a dangerous signal.

In a statement, he said, “Two persons were set ablaze by angry mob at Asas, Molete and Oke Ado areas of Ibadan on Monday, December 28 at about 9am, while one other was rescued by the Amotekun team and handed over to the Police. He is being treated at the Police Clinic Eleyele.

“Investigation has commenced into the matter to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the action of the angry mob. Act of jungle justice is condemned in strong term as this has become a recurring decimal in the state.

“If allowed to continue unabated, it will degenerate and the society will not be able to curb it.”

“Innocent lives will be terminated unjustly. Consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police therefore warns those taking law into their hands to stop forthwith before the long arm of law catches up with them.”

Vanguard News Nigeria