By David Odama, Lafia

International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) has dewormed no fewer than 200, 000 cows across three Local Government Areas in Nasarawa State.

Veterinarian Field Officer (FO) of Jos-Sub-delegation of the organisation, Dr Usman Baba stated this Friday while speaking with journalists at Jangwa community of Awe Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He said CRC as a humanitarian organisation, independent, non political and impartial whose mandate is to render assistance to people affected by crisis without discrimination. has supported people in Nasarawa State affected by crisis with food, seedlings and farm inputs as well as animal health related activities such as deworming and vaccine to livestock farmers.

According to him, the targeted cows are those of herdsmen displaced due to clashes from Benue, Plateau and Taraba States. Adding that the team from the organisation were carrying the exercise in Awe, Keana, Nasarawa and Wamba LGAs bordering the above mentioned states.

He said that ICRC was collaborating with the Nasarawa State ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources to ensure healthy animals in the state.

On her part,, Patience Nanklin-Yawus, Communication Field Officer of ICRC, Jos Subdelegation, maintained that the organisation had since 2018 assisted a lot of victims of communal violence in Nasarawa State. stressing that the Jos subdelegation office if ICRC was working in all the states of North-Cemtral.

The Communication field officer said the organisation has had various interface with the victims in Nasarawa State to ascertain their areas of needs with the view to assisting them with relief materials and restore their means of livelihood. adding that the present exercise is part of plan line up to assist and restore the livelihood of the livestock farmers affected by crisis.

The spokesman the of ICRC said they have trained 30 Fulani people in the state as Community Animal Health Workers in National Veterinary Research Institute Jos as part of efforts to restore means of their livelihood and maintain peace.

” Community Animal Health Workers who were trained to rendering health services to animals, were drown from Wamba, Keana, Awe and NasarawaLGAa respectively.

The breakdown of the people empowered to render health services to animals from the four LGAa are Wamba four person, Keana six, Awe 10 and Nasarawa 10 people respectively.”, She declared.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Idrisa Bahagu and Alhaji Ibrahim Yarinono expressed gratitude to ICRC for the gesture and appealed to other individuals and groups emulate the organisation.

Vanguard News Nigeria