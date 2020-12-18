Elo Edremoda, Warri

EX-AGITATORS under the aegis of Movement for the Actualisation of the Dreams of Niger Delta (MADND) have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the continued seizure of assets of ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo.

The ex-agitators spoke at a meeting in Oporoza, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The group enjoined acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Muhammed Abba, to facilitate the process, unconditionally, saying it is illegal for the properties to remain confiscated.

Chairman of the group Josiah Oyakonghan (aka Commander Oyimi) said the economy stands to gain, particularly in employment, once the assets are released.

A Federal High Court in Lagos quashed all fraud allegations against the former warlord in July.

Oyakonghan said: “Now that there is a loud outcry of unemployment in the country, it is pertinent and wise of the government to allow Tompolo’s companies to be functional. It is a fact that Tompolo’s company, Mieka Dive Ltd, and others, have over 400 to 600 workers.

“If a private firm can absorb up to this figure, it is a big relief to the government that is struggling to tame the surging unemployment rate. Again, if the companies are operational, the government will benefit because Tompolo will pay tax to the federal government, thereby boosting the internal revenue base.

“We appeal to Mr. President to direct all security personnel to vacate Tompolo’s company yard to enable him operate and grow the economy.”