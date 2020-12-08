On Monday, the United States blacklisted Nigeria for engaging in systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations.

“No country or entity should be allowed to persecute people with impunity because of their beliefs,” he said.

Although the US did not state why Nigeria was blacklisted, Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State who announced the measure, said his country will continue to act when religious freedom is attacked.

But reacting in a statement on Tuesday, TheCable reports that Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, described the allegation as a case of “honest disagreement between the two nations on the causes of violence in Nigeria”.

“Nigeria does not engage in religious freedom violation, neither does it have a policy of religious persecution. Victims of insecurity and terrorism in the country are adherents of Christianity, Islam and other religions,” he said.

The minister said the country “jealously protects religious freedom as enshrined in the country’s constitution and takes seriously any infringements in this regard”.

When Pompeo announced the measure via Twitter on Monday, he added to China, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Eritrea. as some of the countries engaging in systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations.

“Today the U.S. designates Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, the DPRK, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as countries of concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for engaging systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations,” he tweeted.

“The U.S. is unwavering in its commitment. No country or entity should be allowed to persecute people with impunity because of their beliefs. These annual designations show that when religious freedom is attacked, we will act.

“The U.S. is sanctioning the senior leadership of China’s National People’s Congress in connection with developing, adopting, and implementing the National Security Law. We will hold Beijing accountable for destroying Hong Kong’s autonomy. #StandWithHongKong #FightForFreedom.”