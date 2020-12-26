The remains of late Alhaji Musa Saleh-Kwankwaso, the father of ex-Kano State Governor, Sen. Rabiu Musa-Kwankwaso has been buried in Kano.

Sale-Kwankwaso, who until his death was the Makaman Karaye, died in the early hours of Friday, in Kano, at the age of 93.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the funeral prayer was led by a renowned Kano-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, who prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul and for the family to have the fortitude to bear the loss.

Hundreds of sympathisers attended the funeral prayer, held immediately after the Jumaat prayer, at the residence of the former governor along Miler road Bompai, Nasarawa Local Government Area.

Among those in attendance were, former gov. of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, Sen. Rufa’i Hanga, Kawu sumaila, Ganduje’s commissioners of Local government, Murtala Sule Garo, and that of Rural development, Musa iliyasu Kwankwaso.

Late Sale-Kwankwaso left behind two wives, 19 children and many grandchildren.

