The remains of late Musa Saleh-Kwankwaso, the father of ex-Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been buried in Kano.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the funeral prayer was led by a renowned Kano-based Islamic scholar, Aminu Daurawa, who prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul and for the family to have the fortitude to bear the loss.

Hundreds of sympathisers attended the funeral prayer, held immediately after the Jumaat prayer, at the residence of the former governor along Miler road Bompai, Nasarawa local government area.

Among those in attendance were former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; Senator Rufa’i Hanga; Kawu Sumaila, Ganduje’s commissioner of Local Government, Murtala Garo; and that of Rural Development, Musa Kwankwaso.

Late Sale-Kwankwaso left behind two wives, 19 children and many grandchildren. ‎

(NAN)