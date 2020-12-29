Yomi Obileye: The veteran actor was one of the entertainers who died in 2020. He who died on April 24, from an undisclosed ailment, was famous for his roles in films like ‘Chief Daddy’ and ‘Tales of Eve: Thanks for Coming’. He was the elder brother of Taiwo Obileye, another veteran broadcaster and actor who recently acted in the soap opera, ‘Tinsel.’

Ejiro Emokinovo: The beautiful singer bade farewell to the worldin far away Dubai after an unsuccessful surgery in March. She was the female lead vocalist of popular singing group, Veentage band and her passing was only a few days after she sang at the birthday of the mother of Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Frank Dallas: He doubled as an actor and a production manager and was renowned for his action roles in Nollywood movies which he often starred in alongside Jim Iyke and Hanks Anuku in movies. He passed on in February in Abia State where he was attending a summit.

Victor Olaiya: Veteran highlife musician, Victor Olaiya left his die-hard fans mourning in February. He was on admission at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital in Nigeria when he passed on from a brief illness. Olaiya is often credited with contributing to the structure of Nigeria’s music industry, having become one of the country’s first widely successful artists during the 1960s within the genre. His band was chosen to play at the state ball when Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom visited Nigeria in 1956, and later to play at the state balls when Nigeria became independent in 1960 and when Nigeria became a republic in 1963.

Majek Fashek: Africa’s Bob Marley, Majekodunmi Fasheke popularly known as Majek Fashek depart the world in June. Majek, who toured the world with the sound of African reggae with hits such as the ‘Prisoner of Conscience’ and ‘Send Down the Rain’, died in New York at 57. The musician who had a stint in Nollywood, played a supporting role in the 2000 movie ‘Mark of the Beast’.

Pa Kasunmu: Olukayode Odumosu more popularly known as Pa Kasunmu died in Lagos on March 1 at the age of 67 after battling an illness for several years. About 10 years ago when he fell sick, he fell off the entertainment radar and in 2016, his condition became so serious he was flown to India for treatment to treat a heart related ailment. Unfortunately, his health worsened shortly after his return and this affected his eyesight and memory, in 2015.

