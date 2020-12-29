By Adejayan Oluwagbenga
Over the last 12 months, we’ve had to say goodbye to many entertainers, some of who died via the COVID-19 virus.
Here is a list of entertainers who died in 2020
Theodore Anyanji: The veteran Nollywood actor and filmmaker, died in November in Lagos, after battling a heart and kidney-related ailment for months. A fundraiser was announced on his behalf on social media on November 6 but it yielded little or no result. The thespian reportedly passed on at a prayer healing church in Festac, Lagos State.
Chico Ejiro: The veteran filmmaker and director died on Christmas day from seizure. His death was a blow to the Nigerian movie industry. He had just concluded directing his new movie on Christmas Eve before death took him away.
Howie T: Popular showbiz master, Adebayo Odusami also known as Howie T was one of the entertainers the entertainment industry lost in 2020. He died in August 2020 after battling with stroke for over four years. Before his death, he was the manager of P Square before the duo split up. During his lifetime, he had a great career as a DJ as he rocked different night clubs.
Adeola Osinuga: She was the wife of late singer, Nomoreloss who died in March of 2016. Adeola, a former staff of Rhythm 93.7 FM died in Lagos, after losing a four-year battle against Fibromyalgia in July.
Dan Foster: The death of Nigeria born American radio personality, Dan Foster in June, shocked many Nigerians. Foster who was best known for his morning show on Cool Fm died of Covid-19. Foster worked with numerous radio stations in America before moving to Nigeria in 2000 where he joined Cool FM. While with Cool FM, he created and directed the annual Cool Fm Praise Jam concerts that have taken place since 2004. Foster left Cool FM in September 2009 for Inspiration FM then left in 2014 to join City FM. In May 2016, Dan Foster left City FM 105.1 to join Classic FM 97.3 radio station where he worked until his death in June 2020. He is one of the radio entertainers who won numerous awards in the discharge of his duties.
Chizobah Bosah: The movie star died at 52 years in May after complaining of ill health. The late actress, who was the wife of the filmmaker, Sam Boye, was known for her role television series, ‘Tinsel’, ‘Living In Bondage’ and her Igbo comedy series, ‘Kanyi Si Ebi’.
Yomi Obileye: The veteran actor was one of the entertainers who died in 2020. He who died on April 24, from an undisclosed ailment, was famous for his roles in films like ‘Chief Daddy’ and ‘Tales of Eve: Thanks for Coming’. He was the elder brother of Taiwo Obileye, another veteran broadcaster and actor who recently acted in the soap opera, ‘Tinsel.’
Ejiro Emokinovo: The beautiful singer bade farewell to the worldin far away Dubai after an unsuccessful surgery in March. She was the female lead vocalist of popular singing group, Veentage band and her passing was only a few days after she sang at the birthday of the mother of Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Frank Dallas: He doubled as an actor and a production manager and was renowned for his action roles in Nollywood movies which he often starred in alongside Jim Iyke and Hanks Anuku in movies. He passed on in February in Abia State where he was attending a summit.
Victor Olaiya: Veteran highlife musician, Victor Olaiya left his die-hard fans mourning in February. He was on admission at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital in Nigeria when he passed on from a brief illness. Olaiya is often credited with contributing to the structure of Nigeria’s music industry, having become one of the country’s first widely successful artists during the 1960s within the genre. His band was chosen to play at the state ball when Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom visited Nigeria in 1956, and later to play at the state balls when Nigeria became independent in 1960 and when Nigeria became a republic in 1963.
Majek Fashek: Africa’s Bob Marley, Majekodunmi Fasheke popularly known as Majek Fashek depart the world in June. Majek, who toured the world with the sound of African reggae with hits such as the ‘Prisoner of Conscience’ and ‘Send Down the Rain’, died in New York at 57. The musician who had a stint in Nollywood, played a supporting role in the 2000 movie ‘Mark of the Beast’.
Pa Kasunmu: Olukayode Odumosu more popularly known as Pa Kasunmu died in Lagos on March 1 at the age of 67 after battling an illness for several years. About 10 years ago when he fell sick, he fell off the entertainment radar and in 2016, his condition became so serious he was flown to India for treatment to treat a heart related ailment. Unfortunately, his health worsened shortly after his return and this affected his eyesight and memory, in 2015.
Jimmy Johnson: A veteran, Jimmy Johnson best known for his character as ‘Okoro’ in the NTA TV series, ‘The village headmaster’ died in July at 80. Johnson breathed his last at an Abuja hospital after suffering complications from surgery. The late media personality christened Jimy J by colleagues was instrumental to the country’s reconstruction agenda after Nigeria’s civil war, which lasted between 1967-1970. He worked as an information and culture officer in the civil service while he and his colleagues also collaborated to rebuild a national identity for radio, television, film and theatre. In 1984, he was incarcerated alongside many politicians and senior civil servants in Ikoyi Prison and was acquitted by the Muhammadu Buhari/Tunde Idiagbon military regime after the overthrow of President Shagari’s government.
BigLo: Very popular in the early 2000s, singer, Lotanna Udueze, more popularly known as BigLo died on Christmas day of a kidney ailment which was diagnosed in 2018. He was one of the entertainers who relocated to the US shortly before he could gain great traction. Last year, he began undergoing dialysis at a nursing home in California, U.S three times a week. He also tried raising funds for treatment. His UK based cousin, Zuby Udezue tried to raise £50,000; about N23 million at that time.
