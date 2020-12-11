Reminisce-Toxic-Ft.-Adekunle-Gold

Reminisce has teamed up with Adekunle Gold for a new single called “Toxic.”

The song follows the release of his latest EP “Vibes and Insha Allah,” which spurned the Fireboy assisted hit “Ogaranya.”

“Toxic” is a perfect blend of Hip-Hop and Afropop with heavy bass produced by Sess (theprblm). The record talks about poisonous love relationships, Relationship that brings nothing but hurts and can end deadly.

Oja Daddy came through with this new jam to round up 2020.

Listen below: