With the steady rise of Bitcoin price in recent days, this is arguably one of the best periods for Bitcoin trading and other cryptocurrencies. However, not all willing investors have enough capital to invest in the crypto market and although sometimes it is good to start small, investors who start with small capital tend to make negligible profits.

As a result, Remitano, the leading peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange has launched its margin trading product with 2X leverage on its Invest platform . This new feature enables both small and big investors alike to double their potential profit.

What is Crypto Margin Trading?

Margin trading is an investment feature that allows investors to invest with a capital larger than their account balance. It‘s simply borrowing more money from a P2P exchange to invest in cryptocurrency . When making use of the margin feature, the exchange will loan investors “N times” the amount available for investment. Accordingly, investors will have to pay a one-time interest on the loan.

Why only Margin 2X on Remitano?

To attract investors, lots of exchanges offer many “attractive” margin levels such as 10X, 50X, or even 100X the initial investment. This obviously comes with high-interest rates and risks in the event of a loss. Some exchanges use Margin as a trap for inexperienced crypto traders.

However, in line with its mission of making people financially happy and also to protect investors from high risks and interests, Remitano offers only Margin 2X. Remitano’s 2x Margin has the lowest interest of about 9% per year, equivalent to 0.001027% per hour.

Remitano has also implemented its Remitano invest platform with a ‘Take-Profit and Stop-loss’ feature to help investors close trades at their preferred time without having to stay glued to their device screens.

Read more about the Remitano 2X and Take profit – Stop loss feature .

Remitano’s Margin 2X promises to give investors the option to double their trading capital to increase their potential profit.

From now on, trading capital will no longer be a barrier for investors. Along with the automatic take profit-stop loss feature, Investors can now trade confidently without having to stay glued to their screens. In addition to the inherent advantages of Invest since its launch, it is obvious that the latest version of the Remitano Invest platform will be a smart choice for both new and veteran investors.

Increase your potential profit, Invest in Altcoins on Remitano now!

About Remitano

Remitano is a product of Babylons Solutions Limited based in Seychelles. Remitano’s purpose is to offer a robust, quality trading experience to all users as a fast-moving marketplace. With necessary safety standards in place, buyers and sellers can come together, store, trade, and withdraw assets, thus avoiding issues common to other crypto exchanges.

Launched in 2014, Remitano is a global cryptocurrency exchange serving international markets, such as Malaysia, China, Nigeria, Vietnam, Australia, Cambodia, and Indonesia.

Got Questions?

Reach out to Remitano via: