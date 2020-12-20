By Festus Ahon – Asaba

The member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Nicholas Ossai, has trained his Constituents on how to preserve tomatoes and telfairia (Ugu).

Speaking during the programme, Ossai said the training and empowerment programme was aimed at engaging small scale farmers in the production of what he or she could produce for family consumption.

The lawmaker, who was represented by Mr Chibuzo Okereke, said: “part of the promises I made is human capital development because I believe that development has moved from infrastructure to human capital development especially in a developing country like ours.

”Whatever you do in production, you need the human capital to manage it. I believe on self-reliance as part of the SDGs goals is important for people to have economic skills and improve the economy and by extension contribute to the GDP of the country.

“From time to time, I conduct this type of programme for selected farmers within the local governments that makes up the Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal Constituency and the goal is to key into the federal government agricultural intervention programme”.

Disclosing that women were also trained in the production of cosmetology and soap making, Ossai said; “imagine that people that came here with zero knowledge in soap making ended up in displaying the soaps they have produced by themselves.

”They came empty, and now they are filled with knowledge and they produced results”.

In their separate paper representations, Chairman, National Horticultural Research Institute, NIHORT, Governing Board, Major General Mohammed Garba (rtd) and Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Abayomi Olaniyan, called on the participants to take the training seriously so as to better their lots.

Olaniyan on his part said; ” tomatoes is one of the most important and major vegetables grown in Nigeria. It is a profitable horticultural crop that provides income to farmers and agents involved in its production and marketing”.

While Garba, said: “the commodities are capable of impacting positively on our agricultural economic development.

”It is in the light of these and in our nation’s agriculture economic development as well as our desire to achieve sustainable economic empowerment and growth in the commodity value chain of the crop that this very training is important”.

Vanguard News Nigeria