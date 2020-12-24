



A member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, Farah Dagogo, has faulted moves to sanction Kingsley Chinda over his call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment.

Chinda, a lawmaker from Rivers State, had asked the National Assembly to commence impeachment process against the President over rising insecurity in the country.

But Majority Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who faulted Chinda for mooting the idea, threatened to sanction Chinda. Dagogo, who represents Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State, however, expressed displeasure with Doguwa for allowing sentiments to becloud his judgment over the call and conduct of Chinda, who is leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House.

He described Doguwa’s excuses that President Buhari failed to honour the House’s invitation due to Chinda’s conduct as ‘ridiculous.’

The Rivers lawmakers maintained that such claim only exposed the hypocritical nature of the leadership of the lower legislative chamber.

“Doguwa, who was lawmaker in the Third Republic and in the current dispensation, ought to be experienced enough to know that Chinda did not commit any ‘legislative infraction with his call.

“I don’t understand this kind of autocratic democracy that Doguwa and his colleagues he claimed to be speaking for want to practice in the House. It is sheer hypocrisy. We are all witnesses to the state of the nation’s economy and insecurity, especially in the North, where he (Doguwa) hails from,” he said in a statement.

Dagogo lamented that as a supposed seasoned legislator, Doguwa should admit that the Ninth Assembly was not playing its role of checkmating other arms of government, particularly the executive.

“Rather than demonise Chinda, I expected the Majority Leader to encourage and thank him for speaking the minds of most Nigerians that cannot find comfort in a country they call their home, especially in the North.

“I believe Chinda’s stand is the position of most members of the PDP in the House, as he did not breach any legislative rules that could warrant any disciplinary action and as such, any move geared towards that direction will be resisted.

“We are not in a banana Republic and so, we must imbibe the tenets of democracy and no one member in the House of Representatives will cow the other. We are all equals, as we represent different constituencies, positions are just privileges,” the statement added.

