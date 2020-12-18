Buhari. Photo; TWITTER/NIGERIAGOV

Rep. Onofiok Luke (PDP-Akwa Ibom), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the Ibom Deep Seaport project in the state.

Luke, who represents Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom, said this in a statement in Uyo, describing the approval as a welcome development.

“Let me commend Mr President and Commander-In-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, for this selfless action of putting the nation’s interest over and above other considerations.

“I also laud the efforts of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and other members of the Federal Executive Council for this feat,” he said.

He noted that the approval was a step closer to resolving challenges of gridlock on Apapa Wharf Road, which had brought untold hardship to Nigerians and business owners in the country.

“While I give special commendation to His Excellency, Mr Udom Emmanuel, who has shown immense commitment to the realisation of this vision by doggedly employing bipartisanship approach to ensuring the granting of the license.

“Let me also pay tribute to His Excellency, Obong Victor Attah who conceptualised the vision and Sen. Godswill Akpabio, for also pursuing the vision within his own capacity during his tenure of office,” he said.

He said that the Deep Seaport has the capacity of becoming a major national and regional economic gateway, which would provide several job opportunities and create wealth for the people.

“The task ahead of all of us now is to ensure targeted special trainings and capacity development for our people to meet the demands of the vistas that beckon.

“We must all come together to support Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s administration to succeed in delivering this all important project, being a critical component of the completion agenda.

“With bipartisanship approach like this towards governance we can achieve more for our people,” Luke said.

