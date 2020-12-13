President Muhammadu Buhari

By Gabriel Olawale

The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Samuel Uche on Sunday recommend immediate replacement of service chiefs says they have run out of ideas.

Uche said this in Lagos at an event organised by the church for the consecration and investiture of Bishops as well as the induction of Archdiocesan Lay Presidents and Diocesan Lay Presidents.

He said, “The chief security officer of the nation has done his best, I pray God give him wisdom to tackle the security challenges in the country. We need new ideas, we don’t need to go to another country to get security personnel.

“The president should be bold enough to send this serving chiefs on one year sabbatical leave so that he can engage fresh people with fresh ideas. He shouldn’t be afraid of whether they will stage a coup against him, nobody will stage coup. No reasonable Nigerian will want to have a coup, anybody that stage a coup will be stone to death.

“The security chiefs have done the best they could do, we need to appreciate them; they should go, so that new people with fresh ideas can take over. Those that are there now are tired, they should be remove so that new blood will be injected,” Uche said.

The Prelate also warned government at all levels to reduce the cost of governance, saying this would help the country overcome recession.

“One-time entitlement is enough for governors, deputy, senators, house of representative among other public office holder. Nothing like giving them cars every two or three years. If someone have billions and the other didn’t have anything to eat, it will bring unrest, hostility, criminal and other social vices. A hungry and is an angry man.

“Any nation that neglect youth is seating on time bomb, I see ENDSARS as child play compare to what is likely to happen in future because we have neglected the youth for so long, it should not be so, we should think about their well-being, I went to UK I noticed that children bellow 18 years are paid and 60 years above are also paid maintenance, but here they neglect the old and youth, it’s suicidal, it’s wickedness, is malicious, we should start being fair to all.

He urged Christians to imbibe the spirit of giving during the festive season, “All the qualities of Christ should be executed during Christmas. Those who have should share with those who didn’t have.”

Vanguard News Nigeria