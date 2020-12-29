From Victor Oluwasegun, Abuja

The House of Representativeshas not apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari for inviting him to brief the Green Chamber on rising insecurity across the land.

In statement titled: “Clarification on apology to the Presidency”, Kalu said the House was carrying out its constitutional duties hence the issue of apology never arose.

The statement reads: “It has come to the knowledge of the House that few sections of the media reported that the House apologised to the Presidency over the resolution of the House which arose from the motion sponsored by members from Borno State, requesting for the invitation of the President to brief the nation on the state of insecurity in the country.

“The President or the Presidency as the case maybe, never sought for an apology from the House of Representatives for carrying out its constitutional responsibility to the electorate. Where then did the media get the report that the House as an institution apologised to anyone?”

Kalu, who admonished media professionals to uphold the ethics of their profession, added: “For the avoidance of doubt, the House never apologised to anyone for exercising its constitutional mandate and the Ninth House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila will not do anything to desecrate or destroy the critical institution of democracy – the legislature.

“We strongly believe that President Muhammadu Buhari subscribes to these democratic ethos and ideals as well.”