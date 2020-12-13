Barometer

Following the mass murder of over 70 farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram militants, the House of Representatives summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to account for the insecurity in the nation prior to the killings, evoking the ecstasy of Nigerians who felt that it was about time someone got the reticent president to come forward and say something not pre-recorded and not by proxy. Initially, President Buhari had agreed to take potluck with the summons by the House of Reps. In a recent statement by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the president however appears set to decline the invitation. The attorney general, after blowing a trumpet audible to only himself and perhaps a few amenable members of the presidential circle, stated in summary that the National Assembly was overreaching itself inviting the president.

His words: “The right of the President to engage the National Assembly and appear before it is inherently discretionary in the President and not at the behest of the National Assembly. The management and control of the security sector is exclusively vested in the President by Section 218 (1) of the Constitution as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces including the power to determine the operational use of the Armed Forces. An invitation that seeks to put the operational use of the Armed Forces to a public interrogation is indeed taking the constitutional rights of lawmaking beyond bounds.”

Whether Mr Malami genuinely believes in the correctness of his argument or whether he was pressured into extricating the president out of the cul de sac no doubt occasioned by the House of Reps’ invitation is another matter. Section 88 (1) (a) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria holds that “Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, each House of the National Assembly shall have power by resolution published in its journal or in the Official Gazette of the Government of the Federation to direct or cause to be directed investigation into any matter or thing with respect to which it has power to make laws.” Meanwhile, Section 88 (2)(b) clarifies that “The powers conferred on the National Assembly under the provisions of this section are exercisable only for the purpose of enabling it to expose corruption, inefficiency or waste in the execution or administration of laws within its legislative competence and in the disbursement or administration of funds appropriated by it.”

It is, therefore, clear that there is a legal premise for the House of Reps to conduct an investigation to expose inefficiency with respect to any matter which it has power to make laws. The items on which the National Assembly is exclusively empowered to make laws are contained in Part 1 of the Second Schedule to the 1999 constitution, Item 17 of which is Defence. Item 38 of that same legal instrument is Military (Army, Navy and Air Force) including any other branch of the armed forces of the federation. The recent summons issued to the president affected both items, yet Mr Malami somehow believes that some technicality can render the summons unconstitutional.

Section 89 (1)(c) of the Constitution additionally cudgels his strange argument by providing thus, “For the purposes of any investigation under section 88 of this Constitution and subject to the provisions thereof, the Senate or the House of Representatives or a committee appointed in accordance with section 62 of this Constitution shall have power to summon any person in Nigeria to give evidence at any place or produce any document or other thing in his possession or under his control, and examine him as a witness and require him to produce any document or other thing in his possession or under his control, subject to all just exceptions.” If President Buhari, a person in Nigeria, has been summoned to brief the house on the true state of security in the nation prior to the killings of the farmers, it is difficult to understand Mr Malami’s position that the president is being summoned under any ‘just exception’ as provided above.

Having had its say on the issue, it is suspected that the presidency has no wish to obey the constitution. The House of Reps may not be able to count on the Nigeria Police or the House of Assembly’s help when it will need to activate the provisions of Section 89 (1)(d) for forcing the presidency to bow to democracy. Until then, perhaps only magical conjuration or some pressing financial matter will move the president to dialogue in person on the floors of the National Assembly.