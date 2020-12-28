By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

A member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti State, Hon. Wumi Ogunlola has faulted the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami’s claim that the National Assembly lacks the powers to summon President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ogunlola, a member of the All Progressives Congress representing Ijero/Efon/Ekiti West Federal Constituency of Ekiti State, said Malami was being ‘clever’ by half to hold such a claim at a time Nigerians were being ravaged by insurgents, kidnappers, and bandits.

The APC chieftain said this in Ijero Ekiti on Monday while empowering hundreds of her constituents.

Materials donated include a 3-bedroom building to an 80-year widow, Mrs Omowe Olaleye, 11 Sienna vehicles, 58 sewing machines, 56 motorbikes, 100 generating sets, 40 wheelchairs, 100 grinding machines, and cash gifts to hundreds of students and widows.

The Lawmaker lampooned the AGF on the comment, saying the House of Representatives respectfully invited President Buhari to speak about the security situation of the country based on the frustration and agitations by Nigerians.

She said: “Security is the foremost agitation of all Nigerians now. If you look at the ways banditry, kidnapping and insurgency are thriving, we can only hope that the government will do the needful.

“Security is very paramount to any government apart from social welfare. We are hoping that we will get it right. The House had advised the president to look at the handlers of our security apparatuses and make the right changes.

“I am also of the humble opinion that the security Chiefs have outlived their usefulness, they are supposed to be in retirement at homes now, but still being kept.

“If you keep on doing certain things the same way, you will be getting the same result. The FG must look critically at this sector and do what is right.

“The House of Representatives has the right to summon president. If the AGF said we don’t have such powers, he was only being clever by half.

“The president is accountable to Nigerians, we can call him to explain to Nigerians about any issue. For him (Malami) to say we have now the power to invite the President, I perceived that as a figment of his own imagination and not the position of government”.

Ogunlola said she decided to build and donate a three-bedroom apartment to a downtrodden woman, Mrs Olaleye, and make other donations to rescue the people from poverty.

The State Chairman of the party, Hon. Paul Omotoso said the lawmakers have not disappointed her constituents by the quantum of what she has donated, describing her as a worthy ambassador of the populace.

“We are happy that she has not disappointed us. The votes we gave to her were not a waste. She has done well within this limited time. Whoever that remembers the voters have shown the fear of God and she deserves commendations”.

Vanguard News Nigeria