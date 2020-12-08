Tony Akowe, Abuja

The rank of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives increased swelled on Tuesday as Hon. Herman Hembe announced his defection from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to the APC.

However, Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu described the defection as illegal and asked the Speaker to declare the seat of the Benue Lawmaker vacant.

In a letter to the Speaker, read on the floor of the House by Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Hembe said he joined the APC from his ward in August and has since been actively involved in the activities of the governing party.

He expressed appreciation to the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, former Governor of Benue state, Senator George Akume, and former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara for making his defection possible.

While opposing the defection, Elumelu said “by the grace of God, I am the Minority Leader of this House. I am not aware that there is a crisis in APGA and so, what he has done is illegal and the Speaker should declare his seat vacant. We are going to contest this.”

In his ruling, Deputy Speaker who presided over the plenary said the fact that Elumelu is not aware of any crisis in APGA is not enough to say there was no crisis in the party.

He said the crisis in APGA in Anambra state which is the base of the party is enough reason for anybody to defect.