Representatives of Eket Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Patrick Ifon, has charged youths in his constituency to take their jobs and careers seriously. He gave the charge when his constituents that benefitted from Federal Government jobs in the area visited him yesterday at his country home.

Eket Federal constituency comprises Eket, Esit Eket, Ibeno and Onna council areas. Ifon noted that he had several job opportunities that were far from the state and many unemployed youths from his constituency refused to leave their comfort zones for such jobs, adding: “I know people who gave excuses that they couldn’t leave their homes to work in Ibadan, yet they claim to be looking for jobs.”

He advised some of the beneficiaries to take their jobs seriously, while praying God to promote them and give them cause to celebrate ceaselessly.

He disclosed that he had facilitated employment for 19 people in his constituents in various federal establishments and promised to work to ensure that more jobs were given to his constituents in 2021.

Ifon added that he was delighted to see people he never knew come to appreciate him for what he described as ‘a little act of kindness’, saying such was a source of encouragement to do more for his people.

He advised the beneficiaries to be ready with their academic qualifications or skills ahead of the unforeseen openings Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Dickson Clement, an employee of the University of Calabar, who hails from Ekpene Obo in Esit Eket Council, thanked Ifon for securing jobs for them in Federal Government institutions and agencies.

He said the purpose of the visit was to appreciate him for his kindness that led him to secure Federal Government pensionable jobs for them, stressing that his efforts had contributed enormously to Governor Udom Emmanuel’s job creation agenda in the state.

Clement stated that they were happy to be the first set of 19 beneficiaries to be given appointment letters in Federal establishments, adding: “We are here to thank you for securing employment for us in different federal universities across the country. “

“What you have done for us has left a positive mark that will remain indelible in our lives and as long as God gives us the grace to breath, we will continue to appreciate you.”