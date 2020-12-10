By Tony Akowe, Abuja

House of Representatives Deputy Minority Leader Toby Okechukwu has faulted the position of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami that the National Assembly lacked the power to summon the President.

Reacting to the minister’s statement, Okechukwu said the AGF was only airing the position of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Malami had in a statement said the House of Representatives resolution inviting President Muhammadu Buhari to interface with it on the rising insecurity in the country was “outside constitutional bounds”.

But, Okechukwu, disagreed with Malami, describing the AGF’s position as “strange”, adding that the invitation was a prudent effort on the part of the legislature to find a lasting solution to worsening insecurity.

According to him, the President’s willingness to appear was evident in his interaction with Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

He said: “Without making undue efforts to win an argument, Section 89 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended clearly empowers the Senate or the House of Representatives or a committee appointed in accordance with Section 62 of the Constitution to procure evidence, written or oral, and to ‘summon any person in Nigeria to give evidence at any place.

“Therefore, the attempt to pressurise Mr. President not to appear clearly shows that some highly placed political actors in the ruling party are placing politics over the protection of lives of Nigerians. The APC is evidently fiddling with propaganda and politics while Nigeria burns.”

The lawmaker described as unfortunate a situation where every invitation by an arm government for interaction towards addressing any national challenge is considered as demeaning, thereby triggering unnecessary flexing of muscles.

He said: “It is evident from APC’s position as made public by the AGF that the safety of Nigerian citizens would take a back sit in the next few days, while the argument over who is right or wrong unfortunately takes the front seat.”

He called on President Buhari to rise above the legalese and political fray to show leadership to rally the Nigerian people and their parliament to find lasting solutions to the growing insecurity in the country.

House spokesman Benjamin Kalu, who was initially confident the President will honour the invitation, did not respond to several calls put across to him.

However, in response to an SMS sent to him, Kalu simply said: “We are still waiting for a formal communication”.