Members of the House of Representatives attend a plenary at the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja on November 24, 2020.

The House of Representatives has rejected a bill seeking an age limit for aspirants of certain political offices in the country.

During plenary in Abuja on Wednesday, the lawmaker representing Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal constituency in the House, Bede Eke pleaded with his colleagues to allow the bill scale through second reading.

He reminded them that the bill is an extension of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill and the #EndSARS protests.

The lawmaker was however repeatedly interrupted by his colleagues who were openly opposed to the bill.

More to follow…