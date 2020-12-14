Laud NSE, LCFE

The National Assembly will continue to support the development of the capital market through enabling laws and advocacy in view of the importance of the market to the development of the Nigeria.

A delegation of the House of Representatives and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) visited the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE).

The delegation was led by Chairman, House Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, Hon. Ibrahim Babangida and Director- General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Lamido Yuguda.

Speaking during the visit to the LCFE, they expressed confidence in the ability of the LCFE to commence full operation any moment from now.

The LCFE was granted approval in-principle for trading by SEC in 2019. It is concluding arrangements to start trading with four asset classes including mineral resources, oil and gas, agriculture and currencies.

Babangida expressed satisfaction at the level of preparedness of the LCFE to commence full-blown operation.

He said the government would continue to support the growth and development of commodities exchanges in Nigeria and assured the LCFE’s management of continuous collaboration.

According to him, a commodities exchange is a strong platform for economic growth and development in the wake of the government’s efforts to seek alternative means to grow the economy.

“As lawmakers, we decided to visit the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) to familiarise with its workings in a bid to providing legislative support where necessary. The capital market broadens access to economic prosperity by enabling the emergence of financially responsible citizens, accelerated wealth creation, and distribution in any environment. We are impressed by what is on the ground at the LCFE. The government is ready to support the growth of commodities exchanges in Nigeria,” Babangida said.

He added that the capital market is a critical sector that contributes to macro-economic and financial system stability by fostering the diversification of economies and raising their capacity to absorb volatile capital flows.

Yuguda said the LCFE has been well-positioned to trade beyond its initial four asset classes, assuring that the Commission is committed to partnership with all market operators to build investor confidence.

“SEC is willing to work with LCFE to develop all the rules needed to realise the potentials of the country in the area of commodities trading. The responsibility of SEC is to ensure good market development, fair trading, and investor protection. We are satisfied with the level of preparedness of LCFE ,” Yuguda said.

Chairman, Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE), Chief Onyenwechukwu Ezeagu, explained that LCFE is an initiative of the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) – the trade group of all dealing member firms of all the registered Exchanges.

“ASHON, in recognition of the need to fully realise the potential of the Federal Government’s drive towards the development of the agriculture and solid minerals sector and to tap the opportunities thereof, took the initiative to establish a commodities and futures exchange, which will be well-positioned, to support the FGN’s stride, to create wealth for the stakeholders, to put Nigeria on the global revenue map and enhance the flow of currency exchange in Nigeria,” Ezeagu said.

Managing Director, Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE), Mr Akin Akeredolu-Ale said every effort is geared towards ensuring that the LCFE operates as a pan-African commodities market.

Akeredolu-Ale underscored the importance of collaboration and urged all participants in the ecosystem to work together.

“Our business model provides for the integration of commodities stakeholders to enable the commodities ecosystem. LCFE does not compete with the stakeholders of the commodities ecosystem, rather, we encourage alignment of all stakeholders in the Ecosystem,” Akeredolu-Ale said.

At the NSE, Babangida said the NSE has continued to play important roles in the economic development of Nigeria.

“It is my pleasure to be at the Exchange today and to hear about the commendable work that is being done. At the federal level, we want to see the NSE and indeed the capital market play its significant role in the economic recovery process of Nigeria especially now that the country has plunged into recession. We recognise that some of the rules within the capital market must be revisited to deliver the results we expect, and we, hereby, reiterate our support for the NSE where legislation is required to make the necessary changes,” Babangida said.

Yuguda said SEC will continue to support the NSE to grow the market capitalization, reduce the incidence of delisting and ensure that the market develops into what Nigeria truly needs.

“We have seen the massive infrastructure needs of the country and we are confident that the capital market