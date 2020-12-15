The House of Representatives has called for the immediate suspension of the controversial Special Works Scheme of the Federal Government.

The National Assembly and the Federal Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity had clashed over the recruitment of 774,000 workers for the scheme.

At the plenary on Wednesday, the House asked the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning not to fund the scheme, which is billed to take off in January 2021.

The National Assembly had appropriated N52bn for the exercise in the 2020 Appropriation Act. It was to begin in November.

The House also faulted the removal of the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, Dr Nasiru Argungu, who had backed the parliament in the controversy.

The House urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse himself on Argungu’s sacking.

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, had since appointed Argungu’s replacement in the order of the President.

Last month, the federal government rescheduled the commencement of the Public Works programme to November 1. The programme was meant to engage 1, 000 persons from each of the 774 local government areas for menial jobs for three months.

Keyamo said the approval was based on his memo to the President informing him that most of the proposed project sites were still water-logged as the rains had not abated.

The programme, he noted, was designed for execution during the dry season when most of the project sites would be ready for work.

He said that capturing of those to be engaged by the selected banks has been progressing seamlessly across the 774 local government areas.

However, power play between Keyamo and the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Nasir Ladan, further stalled the take-off of the Public Special Works (PSW) programme.

The minister cited delay in the release of funds, and the raining season as reasons for the delay.

But during his agency’s budget defence, the NDE boss told the Senate Committee on Labour and Employment that the 774, 000 jobs will officially commence on December 1.

Sources at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment said the announcement by the NDE director at the National Assembly came to the minister as a “rude shock.”