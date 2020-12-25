Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

THE Defence Headquarters has attributed the prompt rescue of the 344 abducted pupils of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, to improved intelligence and backing of “superior” civil authorities.

It also said the cooperation of the people, which resulted in the divulgence of information on the movement of the bandits, played major role in the rescue operation.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, stated this on Thursday in Abuja.

The Defence spokesman said the rescue of the schoolboys was the first among military operations that did not record any casualty.

He said the module of the rescue operation would be adopted for future military operations.

“The reason behind the rescue is professionalism. The intelligence aspect was handled very professionally. Our operatives from the Defence Intelligence Agencies (DIA) worked with the Department of State Services (DSS), the police and the vigilantes. Cooperation was at its peak.

“So, I can tell you that the intelligence management, the fusion was perfect. The Chief of Defence Staff, the Defence Minister, and the others presented their plan, and it was perfect. But, they cautioned us that no lives must be lost.

“So, it was professionalism that boosted all these and saw that the children came out alive. The secret is just professionalism.

“Also, with the support of the appropriate superior authority, we got all the support from them and that’s very key to us,” Enenche said.

Also, giving the breakdown of military operations, Enenche said in the Northwest, “troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and other subsidiary operations sustained their operations in the Northwest progressively”.

He added: “These operations led to the rescue of abducted persons, neutralisation of criminal elements and recovery of arms and ammunition. Notably, on December 17, 2020, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji actualised their promise to ensure safe return of the abducted pupils. As you are aware, all the 344 pupils of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, who were abducted by armed bandits, were rescued alive.

“Similarly, troops rescued 39 abducted girls who were Islamiyya children returning from Mawlud programme at Nguwar Al-Kasim in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State. Also, on December 20, 2020, troops, in swift response to a distress call, with overwhelming firepower, rescued 10 kidnapped victims from armed bandits at Yenyewa Village in Zamfara State. All rescued victims have been successfully reunited with their families.”