Following the abduction of about 333 students from the Government Secondary School in Kankara, a resident of the community has revealed why bandits abducted attacked the school.

The man who spoke to Channels TV and wanted his identity masked said the bandit attack could be described as a reprisal attack, adding that they had earlier launched an attack on ‘Yar-Kuka village last week where some villagers were killed and others abducted.

Speaking to the TV station, the resident said:

“There is something people are yet to know; before the recent abduction of Ƙankara Secondary School students, the bandits had on Wednesday attacked ‘Yar-Kuka village and killed 12 people and abducted an unspecified number of people in the village.

“On Thursday, vigilante group mobilised and went after the bandits in their hideouts and engaged in burning down the Fulani houses, injuring and killing some of them.”

The resident added that this development prompted the bandits to strike again, leading to the attack on the schoolchildren on Friday night.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the bandits attacked GSS Kankara, and bundled the innocent boys out of their dormitories.

The resident added that the bandits gathered the students in a place and shepherded them to Pauwa village where they had parked their motorcycles.

Coming at a time when the President travelled to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State on a private visit, Buhari condemned the abduction of the students and directed the reinforcement of security of all schools in line with the safe school policy of his administration.

The Presidency, in a statement, said the military had located the bandits’ location and were in the process of retrieving the abducted students.

Similarly, leading a high-powered delegation to the state, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi, assured parents and residents that the boys would be rescued very soon.

The State Governor, Aminu Masari, had earlier confirmed that at least 333 students were missing.

