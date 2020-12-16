There was panic among residents and motorists at the Arepo-Magboro axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway earlier this morning when a gas pipeline ‘exploded’ near the head office of Punch newspaper.

Hundreds of commuters scampered for safety causing gridlock as the gas continues to erupt with a huge hissing sound heard kilometres away in Arepo Estate and the Magboro community.

The gas pipeline ruptured during construction works by men of Julius Berger company on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

According to Punch, a resident of Forthright Gardens Estate simply identified as Omobolaji said that a loud sound was heard around 9:30 a.m. According to him, the pipeline eruption caused panic as many residents of the estate rushed out of their apartments.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Traffic Management Agency, has warned motorists to find alternatives routes and those trapped in the traffic to keep safe as first responders have arrived the area.

“An incident of gas leakage, through a damaged pipeline by Julius Berger, the Construction Company, working on the Berger-interchange stretch of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which has resulted into an explosion around Punch Newspaper, Magboro, has been reported with traffic gridlock on both inbound and outbound sections of the expressway,” TRACE said in a statement.

“Road Users around the axis are implored not to be glittery as Safety Officials from TRACE, FRSC, POLICE and FIRE SERVICE are on top of the situation.

“Those trapped in traffic are admonished to be patient, while those presently making their journey towards the expressway and are in haste should please seek alternative routes,” the statement added.